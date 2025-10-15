You could score free tickets to live theater performances in Richmond. Here's how.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance is offering free tickets for community members to performances at the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts through its RPAA Night program.

RPAA's goal is to increase art access for Richmonders. So far, the program has given 1,500 people the chance to experience live performances.

In addition to the tickets, recipients will also get to see a pre-show performance complementing the show’s theme.

Interested applicants can select three shows they'd be interested in seeing.

The program has two application periods, the first is open now through Oct. 20. The next will open early 2026.

Click here to apply.

