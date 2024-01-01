Chesterfield mom shares tips for those hoping to take advantage of free 'First Day' hikes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Many Virginians are starting off the new year with a 'First Day' hike, as there's free entry and parking at all of Virginia's 42 state parks.

While Monday may be the first day some people resolve to get more exercise and fresh air, Lindsay Garrison and her two children spent over 1,000 hours outside last year.

"We are highly anticipating our hike at Pocahontas this morning," said Garrison.

The Midlothian mom runs a popular Instagram account called "@rva.familyfun."

"It's just educational and affordable things that you can do with your kids that aren't always Instagram worthy, but they're family worthy," she explained.

Hiking happens to be one of her biggest recommendations for those in search of free activities throughout Central Virginia.

"We make like little family challenges, like how many different hikes can we do this year," Garrison noted. "State Parks does a trail quest where you earn pins every five hikes you do, so my kids are like thrilled every time one comes in the mail."

With free hiking on the 1st, Garrison says getting outdoors is a great way to start your trail quest, all while burning calories and helping keep children entertained over the winter break.

"It makes childhood lasts longer to be outside," she said. "They are on their computers at school, it's just a part of their day versus like when I grew up when you know, we would play outside for hours in the afternoon. That doesn't exist that much anymore, so I feel like it adds another dimension to them. They appreciate being in nature, they appreciate learning new things.”

Before you head to Pocahontas or Bear Creek Lake State Parks, Garrison has some tips on what to pack in your bag.

"Bring a change of clothes for pretty much everybody because someone is bound to slip and get muddy," she laughed. "I bring water, snacks, like lots of snacking along the way and urging them to continue because we'll stop for a snack break soon."

While the weather may be cold, and it may feel daunting to try something new, Garrison believes the risk is worth the reward.

"Just layer up, and you can do this!," she said.

Henrico and Chesterfield Public Libraries also have free State Park passes that you can check out if you can't make it out for a hike on January 1st.