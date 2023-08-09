How Freckles & Friends Animal Sanctuary is changing lives in Virginia

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- Cliff and Karen Dye hadn't expected to need more than 500 pounds of food every month in retirement.

Plus some hay and straw.

And that's just for their dependents.

The retired Amelia County couple spent long careers in insurance, but said the work they're doing now, while harder, is definitely more rewarding.

"We call them critters," said Cliff, as he waved an arm at the dozens of animals they now care for on their 12-acre farm. "The good lord gave us a purpose and reopened doors."

Some in retirement might seem to lose their way, but by slowly building up an array of cuddly creatures, the Dyes have found a passion that is now touching many lives, both animal and human.

They call their retirement project, 'Freckles & Friends Animal Sanctuary,' which now welcomes visits from families with small children and even hosts a summer camp.

"When the parents come to pick them up, I hear them say, 'Can I stay a little longer? Do I have to go now?" Cliff said. That he, said, is the best reward of all.

In addition, they both say seeing special needs children interact with their charges helps both children and animals.

"They come and they're excited, and they just seem to find their own bliss," said Cliff.

The Dyes also take their animals on the road.

"We're going to a hospital in Blackstone," said Karen Dye. "And we'll take our animals. We've been to nursing homes. We do events at sites like Hampton Park and Magnolia Green."

In all, Freckles & Friends includes a half-dozen pigs, nearly a dozen goats, a pair of mini-horses, and four alpacas.

"We also have five donkeys, more than a half-dozen dogs, and seven or eight cats," added Karen.

And the list, which might seem like the manifest on Noah's Ark goes on: a half-dozen guinea hens, more than a dozen bunnies, several ducks, and a turkey.

They started building their zoo slowly, initially for their young family members.

"We got Willie the mini-horse for our granddaughter, who was about four years old at the time," said Cliff.

The new chapter for the Dyes brings with it a lot of work and expense, with so many mouths to feed, but they say they what get back from their animals and their visitors brings them joy every day.

"Now we work harder than ever," Cliff said. "It's a passion and we love it."

Freckles & Friends Animal Sanctuary is open by appointment, and for a small donation, which goes to the care of the animals in its entirety.

