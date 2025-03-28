Chesterfield man took a plea deal in Georgia five days before police say he killed his father

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man with a history of violence and protective order violations received a suspended sentence in a Georgia courtroom last month, just days before police say he killed his father in Chesterfield County.

Frank Bryant Wyatt went before a judge in Hall County, northeast of Atlanta, on March 5 and entered into a plea agreement.

The 46-year-old pleaded no contest to a battery charge, according to court records. He was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail, but the judge credited him for five months of time served.

However, the judge signed off on Wyatt being released and serving the remaining sentence on probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim in the case, and to stay away from Good News at Noon, a Christian ministry that serves the homeless in that region.

Wyatt had been arrested by Gainesville police officers on October 4, 2024, after investigators said he punched the victim “on or about the face or head,” leaving red marks or swelling, according to a charging document.

A review of the case files showed that in January, the judge ruled that Wyatt undergo a mental evaluation, so it could be determined if he was competent to stand trial.

Per the terms of the plea agreement, Wyatt was ordered to “comply with the mental health evaluation… and medications.”

On March 26, Wyatt walked into a Richmond police station and confessed to killing his father at their home on Goldenbrook Drive, according to an arrest warrant filed in Chesterfield court.

Officers responded to the house and found the body a short time later. They say the crime happened March 10.

"We have a history of domestic issues at the residence, including a previous domestic assault from the by the son against the father," said Capt. Randy Horowitz.

Wyatt is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail. He’s due back in court for a bond hearing April 1.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

