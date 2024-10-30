He's been with Chesterfield Police for nearly 25 years. Now Frank Carpenter is the chief.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Lt. Col. Frank Carpenter has been with Chesterfield Police for nearly 25 years. Now he's the department's next chief.

The county hired Carpenter following a nationwide search for the police department's ninth chief since 1914.

"Carpenter was chosen from among a talented, diverse pool of candidates following a comprehensive nationwide recruitment process led by an executive search firm," a Chesterfield County spokesperson wrote about the hire. "The firm conducted feedback sessions and surveys of police department employees and the community, and facilitated evaluations, interviews and background reviews of applicants."

Carpenter said he was "profoundly humbled" by the opportunity to lead Chesterfield's 500 sworn officers and 100+ civilians.

"The men and women of our department recognize the immense responsibility of serving a community that prioritizes public safety," he said in a statement.

Carpenter has served as deputy chief of operations since July 2023 where he oversaw performance, planning, and budgeting.

Former Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz retired earlier this year and joined the FBI.

