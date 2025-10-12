Richmond tattoo shop raises money with Francine the Lowe's Cat inspired tattoos

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond tattoo shop celebrated the return of the city's famous feline resident while supporting local animal rescue efforts.

Unkindness Art on North Avenue offered special Francine the Lowe's cat-inspired tattoos to mark the beloved cat's homecoming to Richmond.

Francine went missing late last month and was found last weekend in North Carolina.

Community comes together to celebrate Francine's return

The shop donated 30% of all proceeds from the Francine-themed tattoos to SOS Cats RVA in Richmond. Twenty people received Francine tattoos on Saturday, according to Unkindness Art.

