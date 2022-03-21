Fox Elementary students return to classrooms in their temporary home

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a month after their school building was destroyed in a fire, Fox Elementary students and teachers return to in-person learning at First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue Monday.

Students will get a tour of the building Monday morning when they arrive to school, but many Fox students are actually familiar with the First Baptist learning center, as it was a space for dozens of students during virtual learning.

The district gave Fox families a virtual tour of the church space during a Zoom meeting last week.

Friday morning, Fox teachers moved into the 24 Sunday school rooms that have now been transformed into classrooms for 358 students.

The church also has plenty of space for nurses, school counselors and Fox administrators.

"Teachers, especially Fox teachers, their classrooms are their second homes," explained Richmond Public Schools Spokeswoman Sarah Abubaker. "Principal Jacobs was talking to me about how in the summer, they spend all summer decorating their rooms, and they really put a lot of care and attention to it. So for them to have another space once again, this is really important and symbolic."

Thanks to the support of the community, RPS said teachers have all of the supplies they need right now for their new classrooms.

"Everybody is just so excited," Abubaker said. "The kids that have been in facilitated learning actually did little notes to First Baptist thanking them for the space, and what I've heard from families and caregivers over the Zoom calls is that everybody is just really excited to get back to some sense of normalcy."

RPS said work to renovate Clark Springs Elementary School for students until Fox can be rebuilt continues, and the district is still on track to have that work done by late April.

Fox families and teachers will help decide whether learning will remain at First Baptist for the rest of the school year, or if they will transition to Clark Springs when it is ready.

One reason Clark Springs could be a good option for families is that right now, the district isn’t able to offer after care programming at First Baptist.

"We're really trying to get after school," noted Abubaker. "As of right now we do not have any after school programming, but we are really, really working at it."