Fox Elementary reopens 3 years after devastating fire: 'We are excited'

RICHMOND, Va. — Parents, students and community members toured Richmond’s new Fox Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

A fire destroyed the building in February 2022 . The building did not have a sprinkler system then because of the era it was built in, according to Katie Richard, the school board member for Richmond’s second district. It does now.

“I think we really learned a lot about making sure our systems are up to date and that things are current,” Richard said. “I think it also has shown us that we need to invest in our school buildings and that is not happening. It’s still not happening and I think that is something that we really need to ask our local and state governments to do.”

The once charred and shuttered building now has colorful walls and cabinets, a dedicated space for reading and group seating in the cafeteria.

People waited in a line that wrapped around the building to get a glimpse.

“It looks great inside,” said Tracy Styron, a parent of Fox alumni. “We are excited.”

The new building pairs new spaces with elements of the original building. Some of the halls feature the original building’s brickwork. Doors saved from the fire are on display in front of the combined gym and auditorium.

If students need help reading, they can go to a new dedicated reading nook in addition to the library. Arthur Baynes, a parent of an incoming Fox student, said his student is especially excited for that.

“I think that is what she is most pumped about,” he said.

The transformation cost $31 million, according to Alyssa Schwenk, communications director for Richmond Public Schools. Speaking at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting event, Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan attributed the new building to the community and the money.

“It is gorgeous inside, and what you see inside is what happens when a community does not give up, but it is also what happens when you have the money to make the vision happen,” Jordan said, calling on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to help fund the modernization of more schools. "Governor Youngkin, please help all of our schools."

Also speaking at the ribbon cutting, Fox Elementary School Principal Daniela Jacobs said the reopening proved the community’s resilience.

“Your presence here today reminds us all that William Fox Elementary School is not just a school building,” she said. “It is a community. It is legacy. It is love.”

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube