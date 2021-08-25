VCU alumni gathering up to 15,000 backpacks with supplies for Richmond students

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University alumni are coming together to make sure students in Richmond have what they need this school year.

The VCU alumni Richmond chapter and sponsors like CoStar Group are hosting the Fourth Annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Diamond.

The drive is the largest in the state, and, this year, VCU alumni have set a goal of supplying 10,000 to 15,000 Richmond students with backpacks full of school supplies.

But they need your help to make it happen.

They're asking community members to come by the drive today and donate any of the following items:

Pencils

Pencil sharpeners

Erasers

Wide-ruled paper

Dry erase boards with markers

Notebooks/composition books

Rulers measuring centimeters and inches

Pencil pouches

Large crayons

Colored pencils

Highlighter tape

Glue sticks

Scissors (non-pointing)

Index cards

Backpacks

There will be a drive-thru for people to drop off items if they don't feel comfortable getting out of their cars, and the group will be following local and state health guidelines to protect people from COVID-19.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

Governor Ralph Northam is expected to attend the event Wednesday afternoon.

While supplies are being dropped off, around 200 volunteers will be stuffing the thousands of backpacks.

They won't be distributed Wednesday, but rather, they will be given to Richmond Public Schools principals to hand out at a later date.

If you can't make it to the event, you can also make a monetary donation online.