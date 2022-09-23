Four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 leaves one dead in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 left one person dead and another person injured last Wednesday evening.

Virginia State Police said it happened around 6 p.m. near the 93 mile marker in Hanover County on Sept. 14.

A 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Anthony Verret Pittsville reportedly made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2015 Honda Civic driven by 60-year-old Darlene Salo of Alexandria, according to State Police.

Salo then spun out and was unable to avoid striking a 2014 Toyota 4-Runner driven by 49-year-old Sulayman Jallow of Stafford.

State Police said Jallow's Toyota then crossed the median into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 25-year-old Thomas Lumpkin of Aylett.

Jallow succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Lumpkin was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Verret was uninjured and was wearing his seatbelt. He was charged with reckless driving. Salo was also uninjured and was wearing her seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

