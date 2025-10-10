Forward RVA puts spotlight on Richmond creative scene

RICHMOND, Va. — After spending the week celebrating local works and creators, Forward RVA is now wrapping up.

The event, put on by Style Weekly in conjunction with artoberVA, features performances, conversations and other special events.

"We're covering anything from what it's like to be an artist in the city of Richmond, what it's like for federal funding loss recently, how as an audience member we can better support these artists to make sure that they can make a living wage," Style Weekly general manager Macaulay Hammond explained. "It's all about how we can continue to move forward as a community,supporting them,really supporting the thriving arts community in the city of Richmond."

