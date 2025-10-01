How you can help Forward Foundation raise funds for families in need this weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Forward Foundation is raising funds this weekend to support families experiencing financial hardship.

The sixth annual Go Forward Together bike ride and Forward Fest takes place Saturday, October 5, starting at Final Gravity Brewing Company.

Andrea Starr, executive director of the Forward Foundation, which provides education resources and child care subsidies to support these families, says the organization receives four to five inquiries every single day from families seeking help.

"I think that right there tells you how many people are struggling," Starr said.

The organization relies on fundraisers like this weekend's bike ride to help local families in need.

Cyclists can choose between a 30-mile route from Henrico to Ashland or a more challenging 50-mile ride.

"Having a legit and serious ride is something that cyclists can really look forward to," Starr said.

Registration for the ride is still available here.

