Fort Lee suspends Trusted Traveler program after 2 'suspicious incidents' while kids got off school buses

FORT LEE, Va. — Fort Lee has suspended its Trusted Traveler program until further notice after two "suspicious incidents" were reported as children got off of school buses this week.

In a Community Safety Update posted to Facebook on Wednesday evening, Fort Lee officials said the reports are under active investigation and did not go into detail about what reportedly happened.

The decision to suspend the Trusted Traveler program, which allows valid Department of Defense ID card holders to escort guests onto the fort without visitor passes, was made "out of abundance of caution."



"Parents: please be present at bus stops whenever possible. Talk with your children about not engaging with strangers. Report any suspicious activity to our Military Police Desk," Fort Lee officials said in the post.

"We are also aware of TikTok videos about child abductions in the state of Virginia circulating on line. While debunked by the Virginia State Police, they can inspire copycat behavior -- your vigilance and conversations with your children are the first line of defense."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube