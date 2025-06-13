Fort Gregg-Adams opens museum enclave, reopens drop zone as name change looms

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Fort Gregg-Adams celebrated two historic events Friday as its drop zone for parachuting reopened after nearly two decades and a new museum enclave opened to the public, all while the Army post faces an uncertain future regarding its name.

The drop zone, which had been closed since a tragic accident in 2010, reopened with new safety measures in place. Four Army soldiers successfully jumped from a Blackhawk helicopter at 1,500 feet, marking the return of a training area crucial to the Army's Riggers School.

"Their names have represented this post for the last two years with great distinction," said Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Commanding General of Fort Gregg-Adams, referring to Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

Family members of both Gregg and Adams attended the ceremony, having learned less than 48 hours earlier that their relatives' names would be removed from the historic Army post.

Donahue addressed the families directly during the ceremony.

"Please know we remain committed to preserving and honoring the legacies of our father and your grandfather, Lt. General Arthur Gregg and Stanley, your grandmother Lt. Colonel Charity Adams," Donahue said.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine emphasized that the name change isn't yet official.

"The General Order has not come down, so on this 250th birthday, this is still Gregg-Adams," Kaine said.

Following the drop zone reopening, officials cut the chains on the post's three museums, making them accessible to the public without having to go through security checkpoints.

"By opening up this enclave, opening the gate, to make it much easier for the community to be a part of the base and the base to be a part of the community is very exciting," said Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan of Virginia's 4th District.

The museum celebration comes amid announcements in the past 48 hours that changes, including possible consolidations or closures, may be coming to the museums.

"We want the museums to be bigger, better, more open to the public, the stories better known," Kaine said, adding that he's working to make changes in the Defense Bill. "We can right what I think was a very unfortunate mistake."

Despite concerns about the museums' future, plans are underway for a potential private partnership utilizing some of the 80 acres in the new enclave. The development could include both military and civilian housing, condos for individuals and families, shopping areas, and recreational facilities including an aquatic center and indoor multi-purpose facility.

"Now we've got a military requirement, 800 but the design would be 1,600 units. And so the balance of them will be open the public," said Mike Flanagan, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Virginia South.

