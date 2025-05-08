Public will soon be able to access 3 museums on Fort Gregg-Adams: 'We're telling the Army's story'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A change years in the making is coming to Fort Gregg-Adams.

The public will soon have access to three world-class museums on Post — The U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum, the U.S. Army Women's Museum, and the Ordnance Museum — thanks to an upcoming shift of the fence line, spearheaded by Colonel Rich Bendelewski, Garrison Commander at Fort Gregg-Adams.

"It's just that the challenge that you still have to come through the gate, and there may be a little bit of hesitancy there for the general public," Bendelewski said. "We are taking our fence line, we're pulling our fence line back, so that anyone in the public can come into these facilities."

Moving the fence has been an almost seven year process, Bendelewski estimated. But starting on June 13, seeing one, two, or all three museums will be as simple as driving into a parking spot.

"Our three museums that used to be on-Post will now be considered off-Post," Bendelewski said. "So what does that mean to the public, there won't be a requirement to come through the checkpoints."

The Army calls the three museums their "Museum Enclave."

"We're telling the Army's story," Bendelewski said.

The Quartermaster Museum was the first museum on Post.

"It's a way to exhibit what they've done in American history, military history, since the beginning of the country," said Karl Rubis, a historian at Fort Gregg-Adams.

It houses several unique pieces, including one of General George Patton's Jeeps, and the very spot where General Dwight Eisenhower learned of how June 6, 1944 — D-Day — was progressing.

"You can walk into it today, you can see the maps, you can see what he was looking at, you get that sense of what his viewpoint was as the invasion occurred," Rubis said.

The Army Women's Museum is next door, where the history of how women broke stereotypes, moved up the ranks, and become role models in military service is highlighted.

"Quite remarkable what they can accomplish, and how much an asset and value added to the U.S. Military," Rubis said.

The Army Women's Museum currently has a window dedicated to Lt. Colonel Charity Adams and her accomplishments in Europe during World War II. The current movie featured in the museum is about her, the Six Triple 8, and the "Adams" of Fort Gregg-Adams namesake.

Finally, the Ordnance Corps Museum is across the street.

“A lot of the artifacts that are here are one of a kind," Rubis said. "You’re not going to find them anywhere else in the United States.”

Some date back to the beginning of the country.

“We have several cannons and howitzers from the American Revolution," Rubis said.

There is also a dedicated vault to rare and historically significan small arms and rifles.

"They are going to have the chance to see something nobody else gets to see in the U.S.," Rubis said.

Bendelewski said the Enclave is not just about getting visitors in the door, but about being a good neighbor.

"When we look at the museum enclave and the opportunities for us not just to connect with the next generation of soldiers, but to connect to our community," he said. "There's so many stories to be told."

Beginning June 13, the Quartermaster Museum and the Army Women’s Museum will be open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ordnance Museum will be open to the public on five select Saturdays in 2025 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



June 14

July 5

August 30

October 11

November 8

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Fort Gregg-Adams Army Museum Enterprise as a tour guide, educator, or researcher should reach out to the volunteer coordinator: www.usarmy.gregg-adams.cmh.mbx.museums-and-tcf@army.mil

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.