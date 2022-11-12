Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle building to become new Uptown Alley location

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Yankee Candle store in Williamsburg that closed in April of 2021 is slated to become a bowling alley.

Uptown Alley will open a family entertainment center in 2023 that will include a bowling alley, an arcade, a "chef-driven restaurant and the latest in audio-visual technology," according to a news release from Williamsburg officials.

Williamsburg City Council gave the project the green light Thursday along with a performance-based revenue sharing agreement to revenue sharing incentive.

The incentive, which is capped at $600,000 and will be used for exterior improvements to update the building, allocates a percentage of the taxes that Uptown Alley will pay to the city over a five-year period.

“With the current economic challenges, Uptown Alley is truly thankful for the support of Williamsburg, as they have been instrumental in helping us move this project forward,” Uptown Alley owner Steven Moore said. “We are excited to see how our partnership continues to grow.”

The owners are investing more than $12 million into the project, officials said.

Uptown Alley also has locations in Chester and Manassas, Virginia. There is also a location in Surprise, Arizona, and a fourth in Changzhou, China.