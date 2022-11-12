Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle building to become new Uptown Alley location

Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle
Posted at 9:23 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 21:25:01-05

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Yankee Candle store in Williamsburg that closed in April of 2021 is slated to become a bowling alley.

Uptown Alley will open a family entertainment center in 2023 that will include a bowling alley, an arcade, a "chef-driven restaurant and the latest in audio-visual technology," according to a news release from Williamsburg officials.

Williamsburg City Council gave the project the green light Thursday along with a performance-based revenue sharing agreement to revenue sharing incentive.

The incentive, which is capped at $600,000 and will be used for exterior improvements to update the building, allocates a percentage of the taxes that Uptown Alley will pay to the city over a five-year period.

“With the current economic challenges, Uptown Alley is truly thankful for the support of Williamsburg, as they have been instrumental in helping us move this project forward,” Uptown Alley owner Steven Moore said. “We are excited to see how our partnership continues to grow.”

The owners are investing more than $12 million into the project, officials said.

Uptown Alley also has locations in Chester and Manassas, Virginia. There is also a location in Surprise, Arizona, and a fourth in Changzhou, China.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone