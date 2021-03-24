WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Yankee Candle announced the closing of their Williamsburg store, which will officially close its doors mid-April.

According to a spokesperson, the closing of the store was not an easy decision.

Officials say they are grateful to Williamsburg store employees who have consistently delivered amazing guest experiences to thousands of people over the last 15 years. They say they will provide employees with transition assistance.

Customers are encouraged to visit the official Yankee Candle website or visit other nearby locations like Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News.

