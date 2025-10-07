Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former VCU students sue Spotify for $10 million over class project idea

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of former VCU Brandcenter students are taking on music streaming giant Spotify in a $10 million lawsuit. The plaintiffs – Elizabeth Hopkinson, Hunter Noxon, Thomas Daley, Richard Whelchel and Caroline D. Loef – claim Spotify has unfairly profited off an idea they created and pitched to Spotify as part of a class project and hasn’t given them credit or compensation after turning it into a real-life product. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

