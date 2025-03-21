She was a Richmond teacher but had to leave work after going into kidney failure. Now, she needs a donor.

RICHMOND, Va. — March is National Kidney Month and a former Richmond Public Schools teacher is sharing her struggles with kidney failure at just 38 years old.

DeLaci Fleming loved being a teacher for Richmond Public Schools.

"I've always enjoyed working with kids," Fleming said. "You know, just being creative with them, thinking about how their brains are working and just, you know, a lot of them need that support. They don't have that at home. Kids are very funny, and they will tell you the truth all the time."

A hard truth hit her unexpectedly three years ago during the school year.

At just 35 years old, she was told she was suffering kidney failure after a case of the flu caused severe complications to the underlying conditions she had.

"It just wiped out my kidneys," Fleming said.

Doctors told her she would have to go on dialysis until she could find a donor.

"It feels your life is on pause. You're done with that process. You're really tired, you're exhausted, and there's really nothing that you really want to do after that," she said.

That reality made her have to take a step back from teaching, because the life-saving appointments take place three times a week.

"It was hard the adjustment period. It took me a while. I had moments where I would cry," she recalled.

Fleming turned to her friends and her faith to cope.

"The Lord will make it happen in its time so, and that time is coming," she said.

She hasn't been able to find a match so far.

"It can be disappointing when it seems like it's a possibility, and then it comes up that they can't do it," Fleming said.

But she is forging ahead to find a donor, especially to try to fulfill her love of kids in another way.

"I'm getting older. And, you know, the possibility of not being able to have children can be a little disappointing. but, you know, God has a final say when it comes to things like that, and I trust them."

Fleming hopes her prayers and putting her story out there get her one step closer to finding a donor and getting back to her normal day to day.

"It's something that would change my life or anybody else's life," she said. "Donate that kidney and be that hero for me so that I can, you know, keep living a normal, healthy lifestyle. Get back to teaching the kids, traveling, eating the foods that I enjoy."

Fleming is looking for a person with an O-positive blood type with no pre-existing health conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure.

Anyone interested in donating can check out the resources below:

Click here to fill out VCU's donor health history questionnaire.

Click here to fill out UVA's prospective donor intake form.

Questions can also be emailed to kidney4delaci@gmail.com.

