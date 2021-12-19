Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ex-police officers charged in Capitol riot face April trial

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia
Jacob Fracker, left, and Thomas “T.J.” Robertson
Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson.PNG
Posted at 1:41 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 13:41:31-05

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has scheduled a trial in April for two former Virginia police officers charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

An order signed Friday by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper says a jury trial in Washington, D.C., will start on April 4 for former Rocky Mount police officers Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker.

Robertson and Fracker pleaded not guilty in February to charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

The FBI says they posed for a photograph inside the Capitol during the attack and later posted about the riot on social media.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers