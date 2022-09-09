Former British government official recalls time alongside Queen Elizabeth: 'She was a vein of stability'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tony Pelling has been living in Richmond since 1995.

The native Englishman is a former undersecretary in the British government, a job that afforded him close contact with the Royal Family.

He is calling the death of Queen Elizabeth a great loss.

"What she was able to do was to create a state of stability in the face of enormous change. She was a vein of stability all the way through and she has made the monarchy stronger," Pelling said.

The Queen visited Richmond in 2007 to mark the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown. Her visit came just two weeks after the tragic shooting at Virginia Tech.

"The speech that she was given to read to the General Assembly, I thought it was an excellent piece of work," Pelling said.

Pelling was on air that day with CBS6. Also on hand was former Virginia governor, then Richmond Mayor Doug Wilder.

"Her contributions have been so inspiring and I've been very, very fortunate to have met her on the several occasions that I have, I'm grateful for it," Wilder said.

Pelling said the Queen will be remembered for her contributions and devotion to the very end. Just this week, she was overseeing the resignation and installation of a new British Prime Minister.

"She did that two days before she died. Now that's a sense of duty," Pelling said.

While the reality of the Queen's passing is very sad, Pelling said this was something the monarchy's ceremonial unit was planning so now those plans are being put into action.

Funeral plans are forthcoming and Pelling said he expects now-King Charles the Third's official coronation to take place next year.