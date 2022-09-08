PHOTOS: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II's visits to Virginia

Share Facebook

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip greet the crowds as they are drawn by horse and buggy in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va.Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Britain smile as they pass a couple of "prisoners" in stock, Oct. 16, 1957, during the royal couple's tour of the old fort at Festival Park in Jamestown, Virginia. The scene is the first permanent English settlement in the U.S. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing a crown-like tiara, smiles through the window of the carriage bearing her to the opening session of Parliament in London on Nov. 4, 1952. The youthful monarch, speaking to a joint session of the House of Lords and Commons in her first address to Parliament, pledged "the closest and most friendly relations" with the United States. (AP Photo) Associated Press

The Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh drive in the Royal carriage from the golden gates to the Royal enclosure at Ascot racecourse in Berkshire, England on June 19, 1952, the third day of the Royal Ascot meeting. Her majesty is dressed in grey silk organza and a fur cape. The Queen's grey, large-rimmed hat is trimmed with white. (AP Photo) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II watches an American Indian dance while visiting the newly renovated Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va.,Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II listens to Anne Holton, wife of Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine as they watch a Native American dance while visiting the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

People watch Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's arrival at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Lisa Billings) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Governor Tim Kaine meet Native American Indians at the State Capitol Building on the first day of their USA tour on May 3, 2007 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh watch a Native American dance during a tour of the newly renovated Virginia State Capitol with Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, in gray suit and striped tie, and his wife Anne Holton, in pink dress, Thursday, May 3, 2007 in Richmond, Va.. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine walk around the newly renovated Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

Members of Virginia Indian tribes perform a dance for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia first lady Anne Holton at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, right, tour the newly renovated Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., with Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, second from right, and his wife Anne Holton, left, Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is presented with a gift from Chief William P. Miles of the Pamunkey tribe during a tour of the newly renovated Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Associated Press

** FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH YEAR END--FILE **Queen Elizabeth II is presented with a gift from Chief William P. Miles of the Pamunkey tribe during a tour of the newly renovated Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., in this May 3, 2007, file photo. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh/FILE) Associated Press

Former Virginia Governors Mark Warner, front, George Allen, right, and Gerald Baliles, background, look around the House Chambers prior to an address by Queen Elizabeth II to a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

**ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, DEC. 27** In This May, 3, 2007 File photo, Queen Elizabeth II is escorted into the Virginia House Chamber by Virginia Governor Tim Kaine at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday May 3, 2007. The Queen addressed a joint session of the state Assembly. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/File) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is escorted into the Virginia House Chamber by Governor Timothy M. Kaine in the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II addresses a special session of the Virginia Assembly at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

** ADDS NAMES OF OTHER PEOPLE IN THE PHOTO ** Queen Elizabeth II addresses a special session of the Virginia Assembly at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. Also pictured, top row from left, are: State Sen. John Chichester, R-Stafford, House of Delegates speaker, William Howell, R-Stafford, Lt. Gov. Bill Bolling, Gov. Timothy. M. Kaine. At bottom left is House clerk Bruce Jamerson. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, right, and Virginia Gov. Timothy Kaine visit with a group of local school children in Virginia's State Capitol building, inside the old Senate chamber in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. Queen Elizabeth II arrived Thursday for the commemoration of Jamestown's 400th anniversary and praised the cultural changes that have occurred since she last visited America's first permanent English settlement 50 years ago. (AP Photo/Matthew Cavanaugh, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II addresses a special session of the Virginia Assembly at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II addresses a special session of the Virginia assembly at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II receives a first edition Jefferson Manual from House Speaker William Howell, R-Stafford, after she addressed a special joint session of the Virginia Assembly at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

People in the crowd wait for the arrival of the carriage procession of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va.Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

George Allen, a former governor and U.S. Senator from Virginia, and his wife, Susan, were among those present for the visit of Queen Elizabeth II in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine greet spectators on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, left, receives flowers from well-wishers at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Children await the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Members of the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes and Drums march prior to the carriage procession of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va.Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Spectators greet Queen Elizabeth II's limousine as it arrives on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Chuck Robb, a former Virginia governor and former U.S. Senator, and his wife, Lynda, were among those present for the visit of Queen Elizabeth II in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

FILE - Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, wait during a visit by Queen Elizabeth II in Richmond, Va., May 3, 2007. Robb and his wife, Lynda, have been hospitalized after a fire destroyed their northern Virginia home. Fire officials say the injuries weren't life-threatening. Robb’s family confirmed in a statement issued through Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that their parents were taken to the hospital by ambulance and that they were the only two in the home at the time of the fire. Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool, file) Associated Press

Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine and Queen Elizabeth II greet visitors at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

A spectator, left, describes the scene on her cell phone and another helps children prepare flowers during Queen Elizabeth II's visit to the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine walk from the Governor's Mansion toward the the Virginia State Capitol building, flanked by spectators in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. They are followed by Prince Philip and the governor's wife, Anne Holton. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Former Virginia Gov. George Allen and his wife, Susan, left, talk with former Virginia Gov. Mark Warner, right, and his wife, Lisa Collis, on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., as Queen Elizabeth II visits Virginia, Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, obscured, ride in a horse and buggy in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va.,Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Harold Adams and his daughter, Claire, 10, left, greet Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine as they enter the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. Adams was construction foreman for the recently completed renovation of the Capitol building. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Cailey Eisman, 5, left, and her friend Madison Choate, 6, both of Williamsburg, Va., watch the carriage procession of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Cailey Eisman, 5, left, takes a photo as she and her friend Madison Choate, 6, both of Williamsburg, Va., watch the carriage procession of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine are greeted by some of people who had worked on the recently completed renovation of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine enter the Jefferson Room at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine climb the steps of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. Lining both sides of the steps are representatives of Virginia's Indian tribes. They are followed by Prince Philip and Virginia first lady Anne Holton. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Members of the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets, left, and the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, right, salute as Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine enter the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. They are followed by Prince Philip and Virginia first lady Anne Holton. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II stands next to Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, left, at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II walks by a native American Indian as she arrives for a visit to the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine are greeted by some of people who worked on the recently-completed renovation of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd as she is escorted by Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II walks by a native American Indian as she arrives for a visit to the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, right, as Prince Philip, left, greets the crowd at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is photographed by the crowd at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine as she arrives at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd as she is escorted by Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, center, and Prince Philip, background right, at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II greets the crowd as she is escorted by Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, right, at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Bourg, pool) Associated Press

Seated, from left, Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Virginia first lady Anne Holton meet fourth grade, eighth grade and senior government classes from the Richmond area in the Old House Chamber of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with Richmond civil rights activist Oliver Hill at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Virginia Gov. Timothy M. Kaine as they arrive at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II accepts flowers from the crowd as she arrives at the State Capitol Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. The queen's visit is part of Virginia's celebration of the 400th anniversary of Jamestown, America's first permanent English settlement. (AP Photo/Jim Young, pool) Associated Press

Richmond, Va., Mayor L. Douglas Wilder, left, welcomes Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. Wilder's daughter, not pictured, is handing a gift to the group at right. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, right, greet Richmond civil rights activist Oliver Hill, seated, at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Seated, from left, Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Virginia first lady Anne Holton meet fourth grade, eighth grade and senior government classes from the Richmond area in the Old House Chamber of the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine enter the Old House Chamber at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, foreground, Virginia first lady Anne Holton, left, Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine., second left, and Prince Philip talk to Chief Ken Adams, right, of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

People in the crowd wait for the arrival of the carriage procession of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in historic Colonial Williamsburg, Va.Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II waves as she and Prince Philip acknowledge the crowd during their carriage ride down Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg, Va., Thursday evening, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Adrin Snider, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II, foreground, Virginia first lady Anne Holton, left, Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine., second left, and Prince Philip talk to Chief Ken Adams, right, of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine, right, Queen Elizabeth II, second right, Prince Philip, and Virginia first lady Anne Holton meet with representatives of Virginia's eight Indian tribes. at the Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is presented flowers by well-wishers outside the Governor's mansion in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. Queen Elizabeth II arrived Thursday for the commemoration of Jamestown's 400th anniversary and praised the cultural changes that have occurred since she last visited America's first permanent English settlement 50 years ago. (AP Photo/Mike Theiler, Pool) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday praised Virginia's progress as a social melting pot, spoke affectionately with a hero of the civil rights movement and consoled students wounded in Virginia Tech's massacre.(AP Photo/Fiona Hanson, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip approach a limousine after arriving at the airport in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, P. Kevin Morley) Associated Press

Crowds fill the end of Duke of Gloucester Street to watch as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit Colonial Williamsburg, Va., Thursday evening, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Adrin Snider, Pool) Associated Press

Gov. Timothy M. Kaine, center, presents Chief Ken Adams of the Upper Mattaponi tribe to Queen Elizabeth II during the queen's visit to the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Thursday, May 3, 2007. (AP Photo/Eva Russo, Pool) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II and Virginia First Lady Anne Holton watch a ceremonies presented by representatives of Virginia's eight Indian tribes Thursday, May 3, 2007, in Richmond, Va. Queen Elizabeth II arrived Thursday for the commemoration of Jamestown's 400th anniversary and praised the cultural changes that have occurred since she last visited America's first permanent English settlement 50 years ago. Chief Ken Adams of the Upper Mattaponi tribe is at right, in front of Virginia Gov. Tim Kaine and Prince Philip. (AP Photo/Bob Brown, Pool) Associated Press

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches an Indian ceremony on her arrival at the Capitol Building thursday, May 3, 2007, before making an address to the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, the first stop of her six-day visit to the US. (AP Photo/ Fiona Hanson, POOL) Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II is presented flowers by well-wishers outside the Governor's mansion in Richmond, Va., Thursday, May 3, 2007. ThQueen Elizabeth II arrived Thursday for the commemoration of Jamestown's 400th anniversary and praised the cultural changes that have occurred since she last visited America's first permanent English settlement 50 years ago. (AP Photo/Mike Theiler, Pool) Associated Press

