Man shot multiple times at Forest Hill gas station

RICHMOND, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times at a gas station in South Richmond.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 Thursday morning at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Westover Hill Boulevard.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the shooting.

Investigators were on scene early Thursday morning gathering evidence and looking for potential witnesses.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.