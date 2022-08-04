Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man, woman injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue

Man, woman injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
WTVR
Man, woman injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
Posted at 4:08 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 16:29:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man and a woman were brought to a hospital to be treated for injuries after a shooting on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Richmond Police responded to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. At this time, the man is facing non-life-threatening injuries and the woman is facing life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone