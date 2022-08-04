Man, woman injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man and a woman were brought to a hospital to be treated for injuries after a shooting on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Richmond Police responded to the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. At this time, the man is facing non-life-threatening injuries and the woman is facing life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.