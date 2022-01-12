For the second day in a row, gunshots on I-95 in Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. — A driver was injured when he said someone opened fire on his car along Interstate 95 in Virginia.

The shooting was reported Tuesday at about 11:21 p.m. near the Wagner Road exit in Petersburg, according to Virginia State Police.

"A white Chevrolet Impala was traveling on I-95 when it was struck by several gunshots fired by an individual in a vehicle passing by," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Impala pulled off onto the ramp for Exit 48 for Wagner Road and its driver ran on foot to a nearby convenience store/gas station, where 911 was called."

The driver, who police described as a 33-year-old Petersburg man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

Police did not say whether the man was hit by the gunfire or how he was injured during the incident.

The driver was unable to provide the police with a description of the other vehicle.

The shooting occurred about 24 hours after a man was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County.

The shootings took place about eight miles apart from each other.

Police have not yet said whether they believe the shootings were somehow related.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.