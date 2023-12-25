Food and fellowship. Richmond volunteers make Christmas Day special for thousands in our community.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some 3,000 people enjoyed free food and fellowship this Christmas thanks to hundreds of Bridging RVA volunteers.

The Richmond nonprofit prepared and served the meals both in person at Congregation Beth Ahabah and through home delivery.

“We love to do it on the day where folks can enjoy fellowship and feeling love from the community,” volunteer and Bridging RVA board member Ellen Thornhill said.

To prepare the 3,000 meals, volunteers utilized eight cases of green beans, 240 pounds of mac and cheese, 15 gallons of mashed potatoes, 60 gallons of gravy, 1,000 pounds of turkey, 500 pieces of pie, and 3,000 cookies.

A team of 300 volunteers accomplished a variety of jobs that included making the meals, setting up the dinner at Beth Ahabah, driving meals to people's homes, and sitting alongside attendees to get to know them.

Now in its ninth year, Bridging RVA leaders said they were in awe of how volunteers have turned this event into a tradition to serve with their families.

They shared how sign-ups filled fast, even with increasing spots this year.

LeeAnn Sawyer, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, reflected on the gratitude she felt in being able to continue a tradition that is working to ensure everyone can feel a piece of home on Christmas Day, leave with a full belly, and an even fuller heart

“There is a lot of community happening here and relationships being built. If people can feel loved on Christmas Day like this and we can do our part in it.. that is why we do it,” she shared.

Bridging RVA also works with Title I schools, rapid response needs, and more. If you’d like to learn about volunteering with them or donating to the organization you can do so here.

