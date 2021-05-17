Flying Squirrels update mask rules, Diamond to open at 100-percent capacity on June 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flying Squirrels fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks at the Diamond, a team spokesperson announced Monday.

"However, unvaccinated people or those who are not fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering," the email statement continued.

Starting June 1, the Diamond will open at 100 percent capacity.

The Diamond will remain open at 35 percent capacity (3,448 fans) and with socially distanced pod seating in place for this week's series (May 18-23) against the Bowie Baysox.

