Richmond Flying Squirrels launch contest to find biggest fan for bobblehead giveaway

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are preparing for their 15th season and the 40th season of baseball at The Diamond by launching a contest to find their biggest fan.

The team has just opened submissions for their "Number One Fan" bobblehead contest, which will be accepting entries until Feb. 27. Fans are encouraged to visit the team’s website and explain why they, or a friend or family member, should be considered the ultimate Flying Squirrels fan. The winner's likeness will be featured on a bobblehead distributed during Fan Appreciation Night on Sept. 14.

Since the Flying Squirrels' first season in 2010, more than 5.7 million fans have attended their games at The Diamond. The team is set to welcome its six-millionth fan this summer.

The Number One Fan Bobblehead Giveaway is part of the "Diamond Through the Decades" celebration series, marking 40 years of memorable moments and standout players at The Diamond. The winner of the contest will be announced in early April.

The deadline for contest entries is next week, Feb. 27.

