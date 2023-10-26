Flu? COVID? RSV? Seasonal allergies? What you should do if you're feeling sick.

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Health experts said they are seeing an increase in viral respiratory infections, including the flu, COVID-19, and RSV, and they want you at home to take these illnesses seriously.

"We are seeing more cases, but we are by no means overwhelmed like we were years ago with the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Gonzalo Bearman, the chief of infectious diseases at VCU Health, said. "It's certainly much more manageable."

With the season for sickness upon us, Richmonder Josh Summer is wondering what many of us have probably questioned over the past few years, is my runny nose and sore throat just a cold or a more serious virus?

"It's really stressful," said Summer. “I was going back in my head, just back and forth. Oh, my goodness. Do I have a Covid? Or do I have allergies? It's a big mess."

Dr. Bearman said if you have a fever, that's generally not associated with an allergic situation or seasonal allergies.

"Certainly, fever with things such as headache and muscle aches, that is common of influenza, but not exclusively of influenza," he said. "We're in a new situation now, where we have better diagnostic tests, where we can actually make the diagnosis much more quickly and effectively than before."

That's why Dr. Bearman encouraged anyone to take a Covid test at home or go to your doctor to determine exactly what’s going on because he said it's important for your health and the health of others.

"Things can be treated to minimize not only the duration of the infection but minimize the severity and also minimize the risk to others if you're properly treated," he said. "Certain things require longer isolation, for example, COVID-19 and so does influenza. Most of these require isolation up until the symptoms are resolved and you're at least fever-free for 24 hours in general."

For seasonal allergies, experts said over-the-counter medications like Claritin or Zyrtec can provide some relief.

But if you want to avoid potential aches and pains that can accompany the flu and COVID-19, Dr. Bearman advised you to roll up your sleeve to get your flu shot and Covid booster, which can be safely given at the same time.

"You're going to have two sore arms," Bearman said. "That's generally what happens. Yes, the symptoms can also include such as fever, maybe a little bit of malaise, which is weakness, or even muscle aches for a day or two. But those are self-limited and are generally gone by two days at the most."

Some other simple tips that can help you stay well this time of year: wash your hands regularly, avoid large crowds or wear a mask if you're considered high-risk and most importantly, if you’re sick, stay home.

