Flashfood app offers discounted groceries at Richmond-area Kroger stores

Kroger partners with Flashfood app to offer discounted groceries nearing their best-by date at 16 Richmond-area stores, helping reduce food waste while providing affordable options for shoppers.
Kroger partners with Flashfood app to offer discounted groceries at 16 Richmond stores
RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger is launching a new program at 16 Richmond-area stores that will allow shoppers to purchase discounted groceries nearing their best-by date through a mobile app.

The grocery chain has partnered with Flashfood, an app that helps reduce food waste by connecting shoppers with discounted food that would otherwise be thrown away including meat, dairy, produce and baked goods.

Shoppers pick up their purchases from designated Flashfood zones inside participating Kroger stores.

