Flashfood app offers discounted groceries at Richmond-area Kroger stores

RICHMOND, Va. — Kroger is launching a new program at 16 Richmond-area stores that will allow shoppers to purchase discounted groceries nearing their best-by date through a mobile app.

The grocery chain has partnered with Flashfood, an app that helps reduce food waste by connecting shoppers with discounted food that would otherwise be thrown away including meat, dairy, produce and baked goods.

Shoppers pick up their purchases from designated Flashfood zones inside participating Kroger stores.

Click here for more information.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.