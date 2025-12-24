Man found dead at Petersburg motel, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a Petersburg motel, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police were on scene at the Flagship Inn in the 800 block of Crater Road on Wednesday afternoon.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

