83-year-old grandmother's refrigerator finally repaired after weeks of canceled appointments

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — After weeks of waiting and five canceled repair appointments, 83-year-old Mary Peterson's refrigerator is finally working again.

The Prince George grandmother had been struggling to get her broken refrigerator fixed despite it being covered by a warranty.

Peterson said for almost a month she scheduled times for contractors to come out, but they canceled on her each time on the day of the appointment.

The delay forced Peterson to throw away hundreds of dollars' worth of groceries and made it difficult for her to prepare meals for her husband, who is having health issues, she said.

After I spoke with Peterson, I reached out to the warranty company who said they would look into the issue.

Peterson said the next morning a contractor was at her house making repairs to her refrigerator.

With a love for cooking, Peterson is grateful she can use her refrigerator again but hopes the warranty company improves their service for others in similar situations.

Peterson also expressed gratitude to community members who reached out after the story aired, offering to purchase her a brand new refrigerator.

