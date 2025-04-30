83-year-old Virginia woman waits weeks for refrigerator repair: 'Come out and do their job'

PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND, Va. — A Prince George woman who loves to cook for her family and those in need has been waiting for weeks to get her refrigerator repaired, despite having warranty coverage.

Mary Peterson, 83, has always used her passion for cooking to care for others, but that came to a halt in early April when her refrigerator stopped working.

"I love to cook. I love cooking soup, I love cooking spaghetti," Peterson said.

Peterson, who regularly prepares meals for homeless people in her community, says the broken appliance has significantly disrupted her routine.

"I can't do that because I don't know when I'm going to get my refrigerator to get the food back," Peterson explained.

The delay has forced her to throw away hundreds of dollars worth of food.

After contacting her warranty company, Peterson was directed to a contractor hired to make the repairs. However, she says the contractor has canceled five scheduled appointments over the past three weeks, always on the morning of the planned visit.

"They left a message on the phone saying that they were sorry. Something had come up and they couldn't make it," Peterson said.

The situation has been particularly challenging because Peterson also cares for her husband, who has serious health issues.

"Right now he has some problems with his eyes and with his hearing, and he can't walk, he's in a wheelchair," Peterson said.

Before her refrigerator broke down, Peterson regularly prepared meals in advance for her husband.

"I'm used to cooking and putting food aside," Peterson said.

The ongoing delays have left Peterson feeling frustrated and ignored.

"I'm already not feeling good, as if, and then got to go through all this right here. And why?" Peterson said.

When CBS 6's Joi Fultz contacted the warranty company about the contractors they hired, officials with the company said they are investigating and would contact Peterson directly to resolve the issue.

Peterson hopes the company follows through so she can return to her passion for cooking.

"It's not like... I'm trying to get something for nothing. What I'm trying to get is what I paid for," Peterson said.

For Peterson, cooking is more than just a daily task — it's a way she expresses care for her loved ones and community.

"I want to see them come out and do their job, do what they're supposed to. That's one of the things I look forward to is getting in the kitchen," Peterson said.

