Fish fry fundraiser supports Virginia family who lost everything in house fire

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A small community is coming together Saturday in a big way with fried fish and giving hearts to support a family who lost everything in a house fire.

Sunshine and Wayne will host a fish fry fundraiser to support the Otey family, who lost everything in a devastating house fire in May. The donation will help Annette Otey and her mother and brother move forward.

The fundraiser will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at JT's Barbershop, located at 5410 New Kent Highway in Quinton.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family rebuild. Click here to make a donation.

