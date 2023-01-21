First woman to take command of Army's training school is 'leader who is committed'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brigadier General Patricia R. Wallace, the first woman to lead the U.S. Army’s 80th Training Command in its more than 100-year history, assumed command during a ceremony Saturday morning at the Frank B. Lotts Conference Center in Northern Chesterfield.

Wallace will be tasked with leading one of the nation's largest Army Reserve Training Commands, which is headquartered in Richmond, but has hundreds of facilities in 48 states and more than 4,000 instructors.

WTVR Major General Eugene LeBoeuf and Brigadier General Patricia R. Wallace

Wallace said she first joined the Army for the opportunity to further her education.

"And then, as the Army does every few years, there was another opportunity to excel to get education," she said.

Wallace is now decorated in achievements and is seasoned with her decades of experience that includes numerous leadership roles.

Provided to WTVR

Wallace took time to reflect on significance in this new role and how it can inspire others.

"I want you to find your purpose, and what you want to do in life and go after it, and just keep at it," Wallace said. "There will be bumps in the road. But reach out to me, your squad your team, and we will help you get it get through it."

Wallace also said she hopes to pave a path forward for more women in leadership since she said women currently make up roughly 22% of the Command.

“It does come with some influence to ensure that individuals, who are great leaders and may not be seen get seen," Wallace said "To help individuals understand the process and to help them develop."

WTVR

As Wallace assumes this role, she hopes her passion and leadership skills motivate others to serve.

"It's a blessing to be in the Army. I've gotten way more out of the Army than I have given," Wallace acknowledged. “I’m a leader who is committed to the Army as a profession and have given it my best and will continue to,” Wallace said.