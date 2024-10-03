Youngkin introduces new office aimed at addressing mental health of Virginia first responders

RICHMOND, Va. -- New resources will soon be in place to address the mental health of Virginia first responders.

Governor Glenn Youngkin is establishing an Office of First Responder Wellness to focus on treating first responders' exposure to trauma on the job.

In his order, Youngkin said the efforts of first responders in Southwest Virginia during the wake of Hurricane Helene exemplify the greater need for more resources for first responders.

Youngkin said some data proves that repeated exposure to trauma can take a toll on first responders.

The executive order will not only establish the office but also appoint a coordinator to carry out the work.

Youngkin said the office will provide training and support and facilitate a working group of stakeholders aimed at combating the issue.

The office will also give $3 million in grants to non-profits and local agencies that are supporting first responder wellness efforts.

“It’s not only a physical toll on them but an emotional one and we can go to work to support them to be the best they can be,” Youngkin said.

To learn more information about the office and for more first responders resources, you can click here.

If you are a first responder and would like to contact someone to get help, you can send an email to this address: vafirstresponderwellness@dcjs.virginia.gov

