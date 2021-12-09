First case of omicron variant identified in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that the first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant has been identified in Virginia.

The case was identified in a sample from an adult of the Northwest Region of Virginia who has no history of international travel. However, the adult had a history of domestic travel during the exposure period.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the Commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people. Right now, the highly transmissible Delta variant is causing almost all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the Delta and Omicron variants will emerge. Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us.”

