State issues warning: Don't move your firewood

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the weather cools, state officials issued a warning and request to Virginians planning to build fires this winter.

"Don't move" your firewood.

"Moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted lanternfly often 'hitchhike' to destroy crops, infect more trees and sometimes even entire forests," officials with the Virginia Department of Forestry and Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, shared. "Since it’s difficult to determine if firewood is infested, the best option to keep Virginia’s forests and crops safe is to buy firewood where you plan to burn it."

The state suggests buying firewood "from a reputable dealer" in the county where you plan to burn the wood.

“Invasive insects and disease are a critical threat to our forests,” Virginia State Forester Rob Farrell said. “When you buy firewood near where you’ll burn it, you help protect Virginia’s forests while supporting local economies. Simple choices and a little planning can make a big difference in ensuring Virginians will have forests to enjoy for generations to come.”

Campers were asked to buy or gather firewood upon arrival at the campsite and leave leftover, unused firewood upon departure.

“Invasive insects and diseases can lurk both inside and on the surface of firewood, so transporting firewood can allow potentially destructive and non-native organisms to move hundreds of miles and start infestations in new places,” Joseph Guthrie, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said. “When traveling from one location to another, never transport firewood to your destination unless it is heat-treated and certified.”

Click here to find local firewood dealers across Virginia.