Virginia firefighters rescue social media star toucan trapped behind dishwasher after toilet mishap

ARLINGTON, Va. — Firefighters in Arlington responded to an unusual rescue call over Labor Day weekend when a colorful exotic bird became trapped behind a dishwasher, WUSA reported.

Maria Stagliano, who shares the adventures of her toucan, Chester, on social media, experienced a wild series of events on Sunday. The chaos began when Chester fell into the toilet.

Stagliano quickly removed him from the toilet and started rinsing him off at the sink, but Chester escaped. She eventually found him stuck behind the dishwasher.

https://www.instagram.com/arlingtonvafd/reel/DOCnB8mDFNn/

When her apartment maintenance person said they couldn't come until after the holiday, Stagliano called the non-emergency line for the Arlington County Fire Station.

She recorded video of the rescue as firefighters moved the dishwasher to free Chester.

Stagliano says she is grateful for the firefighters' help.

Chester is now back to bringing positivity through her social media posts.

"You see all these comments about them taking us away from service. They were not," Arlington County Firefighter Jake Easton said. "That's, this is our job. This is what we do. We help people and I will also help birds whenever I have to."

