8 firefighters hurt in Hampton apartment fire

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Oct. 21
Posted at 11:41 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 11:41:36-04

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Twelve people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out in a Virginia apartment complex early Friday, fire officials said.

Hampton fire officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Marcella Road in Hampton, news outlets reported.

The injuries were minor to moderate burns and a child among those injured was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, officials said.

