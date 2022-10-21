8 firefighters hurt in Hampton apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Twelve people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out in a Virginia apartment complex early Friday, fire officials said.

Hampton fire officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Marcella Road in Hampton, news outlets reported.

Hampton units currently on scene in the 200 block of Marcella Rd. Incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm. 4 civilians and 8 firefighters were injured. Incident will be under investigation. pic.twitter.com/YF2Sfx9CMM — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) October 21, 2022

The injuries were minor to moderate burns and a child among those injured was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, officials said.