Crews battle massive fire at warehouse in South Hill

SOUTH HILL, Va. -- Numerous crews are battling a massive fire at a warehouse in South Hill, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

The fire is at a building listed as belonging to Nutrien Ag Solutions, which offers fertilizers and other chemicals like herbicides and insecticides, in the 500 block of W Danville Street.

Officials with the South Hill Police Department said multiple fire departments were working to get the "large commercial fire under control."

Drone video shows crews battling massive fire at warehouse in South Hill

"Please avoid the area," officers urged. "Unless you are in the immediate vicinity of the fire you are OK to shelter inside."

Drone video from Ken Currin showed flames shooting through the roof of the building as crews doused water on the flames.

A drone video shot later in the afternoon from Brandon Turley showed the enture structure's roof had collapsed as at least four firetrucks worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police said the Farrar Funeral Home on N. Mecklenburg is open as a cooling location.

"We will post additional information soon," officials wrote.

There has been no official word yet on what caused the fire.

The fire happened as the area was under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. That means the heat index or feels-like temps could top 105° in spots.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," National Weather Service officials warned.

