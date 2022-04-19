Watch
Fire engulfs C&D Music building in Kilmarnock

Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 06:13:25-04

KILMARNOCK, Va. — A fire engulfed a building in Lancaster County early Tuesday morning that houses C&D Music and other businesses on Irvington Road.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said the first call for the fire came in around 3:40 a.m. Four local fire departments responded to the scene.

There is no information about possible victims at this time, if any.

Viewers in the area tell CBS 6 the fire also impacted an apartment that sits above the building, but there was no word from officials about this.

As of 6 a.m., it was still an active scene. CBS 6 is working to find out more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

