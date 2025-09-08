Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire sparked at Charisa Technology Park is 4th within the last year, Chesterfield Fire and EMS says

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 8, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire sparked at Charisa Technology Park in Chesterfield County on Monday morning, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

According to a Monday afternoon update, the fire was contained to a battery room by the sprinkler system and crews stayed on scene through the day to control flare-ups, which can happen when dealing with fires involving batteries.

"This is the fourth incident in the last year at this facility," Chesterfield Fire and EMS said in a Facebook post. "The company is actively working with the Chesterfield Fire Marshal's Office to address the root cause of these incidents and to reduce the risk for future fires."

Chesterfield Fire and EMS noted that fires at data centers are "rare."

"We are optimistic that proposed improvements at this facility will address the current concerns," they said.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

