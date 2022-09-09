Finishing 'Eliza's Run' in Richmond: 'I will not let fear stand in my way'

RICHMOND, Va. -- One week ago, Memphis mom and teacher Eliza Fletcher was killed during her early morning run. Friday morning, a small group of runners in Richmond honored Fletcher by completing the run she didn't get to finish.

The run started at 4:10 a.m.outside of the Kroger at Willow Lawn just 10 minutes before the time police said Fletcher was abducted in Memphis.

This Richmond event is just one of many happening across the country Friday to celebrate Fletcher's life, and raise awareness about the dangers women face running everyday.

A small group of women gathered outside of the Kroger with pink and purple signs. They completed between four to eight miles, running all the way down Monument Avenue and back.

Organizer Erin Barnes said she decided she was going to run for Fletcher and posted about it in a few local female running groups because she thought other women in Richmond might want to join her.

"I didn't care whether three or 30 people showed up," said Barnes. "I have friends that are personal friends with Liza, and so seeing how they were responding and the light that they shared about her life, I was inspired to also do that here along with other women in other cities and states, knowing that at the same time that we are running that they will be running in their cities. We will be honoring her, but we will also be standing up and saying this is not okay. I should be able to run without begging my neighbor to come with me and vice versa."

As a former nurse and now teacher, Barnes works early hours and says getting a run in before 5 a.m. is necessary when you’re training for a big race. She said women shouldn’t have to fear for their safety running at any hour of the day.

"I’m still out there," Barnes noted. "I’m still running. I will not let fear stand in my way. I’m still cautious. I am a nurse, and I have that really bad sixth sense in a good way, but I want people to get out there and do this."

Sports Backers has also organized a virtual run in honor of Eliza. They ask people to sign up online, and it's completely free.

The virtual event runs from Friday, Sept. 9 through the evening of Sunday, Sept. 18, and they ask that you run whatever distance you feel comfortable in an area you feel safe wearing a pink top and purple shorts, which is what Eliza was wearing during her run.