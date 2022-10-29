Filing extension deadline for Virginia taxpayers is nearing

RICHMOND, Va. — An automatic, six-month extension for Virginia taxpayers to file their individual income taxes for 2021 is coming up.

Taxpayers must file by a Nov. 1 deadline. In order to be eligible for the state's one-time income tax rebates of up to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly, taxpayers must file by the deadline.

Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a news release that taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.

It typically takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return, Burns said.