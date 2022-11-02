Watch Now
Fiery crash closes Interstate 95 in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 2
SmeiFire95.png
Posted at 12:26 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 12:32:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the crash happened near the exit for Belvidere Street (76.9).

Traffic was backed up more than 4 miles as of 12:20 p.m.

"Motorists should expect delays and find alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

