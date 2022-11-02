Fiery crash closes Interstate 95 in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down all lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the crash happened near the exit for Belvidere Street (76.9).

Traffic was backed up more than 4 miles as of 12:20 p.m.

"Motorists should expect delays and find alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

