Will you need insurance? Learn more about Richmond's new flood map at open house event

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond residents can learn more about Richmond's expanded flood map at an event on Thursday evening.

The newly adopted map shows homes and businesses in potential flood hazard areas across the city, from homes in Bellemeade, to those near the VA hospital near Broad Rock Road and Belt Boulevard, to parts of the University of Richmond and Hollywood Cemetery.

As a result of these maps, some buildings in Richmond may, for the first time, be included in a high-risk flood zone, known as the Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA). This may result in the mandatory purchase of flood insurance for those property owners who are affected, according to the city.

The public open house will give Richmond property owners an opportunity to see the final maps, learn about their risk of flooding and hazard mitigation, and ask questions about what the new maps will mean for their property.

The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 12 at the Thomas B. Smith Community Center.

The new maps go into effect on July 8.

Local News Richmond flood map may force many homeowners to buy insurance Elizabeth Holmes

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube