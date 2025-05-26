Richmond's new flood map: Will you need insurance? Longtime residents question changes

RICHMOND, Va. — If you own a home or business in Richmond, it may have been added to this Special Flood Hazard Area map, recently shared by the Department of Public Utilities.

It shows homes and businesses in potential flood hazard areas across the city, from homes in Bellemeade, to those near the VA hospital near Broad Rock Road and Belt Boulevard, to parts of the University of Richmond and Hollywood Cemetery.

The map is said to be more accurate and to account for environmental changes.

Richmond Department of Public Utilities

According to Jonet Prevost-White with the Department of Public Utilities, city leaders must approve the map in order to get discounted flood insurance through FEMA.

“It is important to understand, for the city to remain in good standing with the National Flood Insurance Program, FEMA requires adoption of the local ordinance that reflects the updated map," Prevost-White said at a May 20 Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee meeting. "Failure to adopt this ordinance may result in the suspension of NFIP coverage, removal from the community rating system or CRS, exposing property owners to financial risk, loss of federal assistance, and limiting future development opportunities to map a floodplain."

Prevost-White said FEMA first introduced the map in 2023 and held open houses for those impacted over the last two years, including giving home and business owners the opportunity to appeal parts of the map.

But Ida Taylor, who lives in one of the highlighted homes in the Bellemeade area, said she didn't know about it.

“I’ve been here 45 years, and my house, no house in the area has been flooded to my knowing," Taylor said.

WTVR Ida Taylor

According to a press release from the city, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on buildings that are in areas of high-risk flooding.

FEMA's map says it may not reflect current conditions and should be confirmed by property owners, something Taylor says she'll try to take up with city council members, if she feels forced to buy flood insurance.

“I ain’t never been worried about a flood — no ma'am, never, ever," Taylor said. "I ain’t never been worried about flooding, I’ve been here all that long time."

Richmond's new flood map: Will you need insurance? Longtime residents question changes

Council is expected to approve the map at their meeting Tuesday night.

There will be an open house for those impacted on Thursday, June 12, from 6-7 p.m. at the Thomas B. Smith Community Center.

The map will officially go into effect on Tuesday, July 8.

