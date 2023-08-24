The Petersburg community is stepping up to help feed the high school football team

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In order to succeed in football, the players and coaches not only need to practice hard on the field, but eat well off of it.

That is one reason why Petersburg High School supporters were thrilled community members have stepped up to help feed the players before their games. Petersburg football coach Mike Scott said there are still opportunities to help.

"When I was in school, my coach used to actually cook us pancakes before every game," Scott, a 1993 Petersburg High School graduate who is now in his 24th year coaching at the school said. "We want to have things that have carbs, fats, and protein for our kids."

Almost all high schools in the region have a system in place to feed the varsity and junior varsity players before each game.

Petersburg High School had Laura Noyes and her company Robert’s Awnings.

“We did meatball subs, which were a big hit, with a side salad," Noyes said. "It was expensive but it was so worth it, it was awesome, I mean it was a great way to give back and a great way to be a part of the community."

But the commitment was too much for Noyes to be able to feed 80 football players and coaches for the entire football season.

Instead, she's volunteered to feed the teams for four weeks.

"We need some help, we’re just really busy and it is a big commitment," she said.

The Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce sent out a call for help over email.

"We definitely wanted to help out and bring our community together with our businesses to be able to help support these young men," John Brandt, with the Southern Virginia Chamber Of Commerce, said. "It’s about giving back to the community."

In an effort to lead by example, the Chamber volunteered to cover three weeks of food.

The Chamber's email reached the right people.

"When I saw that come in, I thought, well how fun," Mary Barcena said.

She plans to help prepare chicken alfredo, a garden Salad, garlic bread, and a light dessert.

“Like for big games that we knew were rivalries, we’d thrown in like cookies, brownies, just something to give them a pick me up," she said.

It’s not just food donations that school needs. The Athletic Department is looking for sponsors to put on banners around the field and gym. That money would also go back to the teams in the form of football equipment and things like jerseys for the baseball and track teams, Coach Scott said.

Anyone who wants to help should keep in mind the junior varsity team is fed on Wednesday afternoons and the varsity team eats on Friday. Also, the meals to avoid are pizza or pork.

Click here for more information about donating food and here for information about the banner program.

