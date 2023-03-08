Why Feed More plans to leave its spot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A code-named industrial project in the works near St. Joseph’s Villa has turned out to be the planned new home for regional food bank Feed More, setting the stage for a move that would free up some prime real estate near Richmond’s Diamond District. The local nonprofit confirmed to BizSense that it’s behind Project Nourish, the development plan recently filed with Henrico County for a wooded site at 8020 Villa Park Drive. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

