Why Feed More plans to leave its spot in Richmond

Brian S. Wallace
Employees with Timmons Group during a food drive drop-off at Feed More in 2021.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 10:28:45-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A code-named industrial project in the works near St. Joseph’s Villa has turned out to be the planned new home for regional food bank Feed More, setting the stage for a move that would free up some prime real estate near Richmond’s Diamond District. The local nonprofit confirmed to BizSense that it’s behind Project Nourish, the development plan recently filed with Henrico County for a wooded site at 8020 Villa Park Drive. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

